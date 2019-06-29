Ex-Man United captain Valencia returns to Ecuador

LDU Quito have completed the signing of Ecuador star Antonio Valencia on a two-year deal.

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has returned to Ecuador, joining LDU Quito.

The capital club announced the arrival of Valencia on Friday with the Ecuador international signing a two-year deal that includes the option for a third season.

Valencia won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Europa League crown during his 10 years at Old Trafford after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2009.

But his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2018-19 season and Valencia has opted to return to his homeland for the latter years of his career.

Valencia, who started his career at Quito club El Nacional, made three appearances at the Copa America, including starting in a 4-0 loss to Uruguay, as Ecuador failed to qualify from the group stage.

His long-term replacement at United is likely to be Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the Crystal Palace defender reportedly on the brink of a deal worth £50million.