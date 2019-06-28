BREAKING: Ex Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia signs for new club

Manchester United and Antonio Valencia parted ways after a long and successful stint earlier this summer. The Ecuadorian has since been linked with a lot of clubs, including those in the Premier League. However, he has completed a move, out of the blue, back to his native country!

Antonio Valencia has completed a free transfer to LDU Quito, back in his native Ecuador, after leaving Manchester United. The club announced his capture with a small video via their Twitter account.

Valencia started his career in Quito with El Nacional, before leaving for Spain in 2005. For the next three seasons, the Ecuadorian was on the books of Villarreal but only managed to muster two appearances for them. He left the La Liga side on loan in 2006, to join Wigan Athletic, before making his move permanent after two years.

A stellar season with Wigan in the Premier League saw Manchester United swoop in to secure his services.

The Ecuadorian started off as a winger for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson, before being converted to a wing-back by Louis van Gaal. He was later shifted permanently to the right-back slot, which he occupied until his departure. In his last season at the club, Valencia was even handed the captain’s armband by Jose Mourinho, taking over from Michael Carrick.

He returns to his homeland after making over four hundred appearances in Europe, while winning the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield.