Ligue 1 winner Raggi to leave Monaco

Andrea Raggi, who helped the club to win the Ligue 1 title two years ago, is leaving Monaco.

Monaco have confirmed the departure of Andrea Raggi, with the defender’s contract not renewed.

Raggi was part of the Monaco side that won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, pipping Paris Saint-Germain.

But that squad was subsequently dismantled with Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Mendy among those to have left.

Raggi, 35, is now also departing after Friday’s announcement his contract at the club is not going to be renewed.

“The club wishes him the best for the future,” a statement read. “Grazie Andrea!”

Raggi played 230 games in all competitions for Monaco, including making 38 appearances in Europe.