Reports: Real Madrid star to undergo medical at Serie A giants

Real Madrid star Theo Hernandez is set for undergoing a medical at AC Milan ahead of a proposed €20 million move.

Marca reports that Real Madrid left back Theo Hernandez is on the cusp of a medical at Serie A giants AC Milan ahead of a proposed €20 million move.

Real Madrid have been locked in negotiations with AC Milan over deciding a price for the 21-year old and the parties have finally settled on an amount.

Hernandez, who spent the 2018/19 season away on loan at Real Sociedad, made 28 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga club, scoring 1 goal and assisting 2 more.

Pogba’s former coaches support Real Madrid move

He will join AC Milan just as the club was excluded from the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League competition for breaching FFP rules. Milan did not meet FFP regulations twice in two years and agreed to compromise with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to voluntarily withdraw from the competition.

The statement released by CAS reads as follows:

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a Consent Award embodying the agreement reached between AC Milan S.p.A and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) concerning breaches of the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations by the Italian club,”

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; This deal seems done. A matter of time before it is announced.