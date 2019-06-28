Reports: Aaron Wan-Bissaka jersey number at Manchester United revealed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will continue with the number 29 jersey at Manchester United that he wore at Crystal Palace, reports state.

Negotiations for the right back went back and forth with Manchester United having a £35 million bid rejected for the player and eventually having to offer markedly more money to meet Crystal Palace’s £50 million valuation.

Another sticking point in the negotiations were Palace’s desire to have Wilfred Zaha’s sell-on clause removed. Zaha, who Palace purchased from Manchester United, has a clause in his contract that will see 20% of the money received from his sale go to Manchester United.

However, the final deal agreed for Wan-Bissaka was reported to be £45 million in cash plus £5 million in add-ons, without disrupting the sell-on clause in Zaha’s contract.

Wan-Bissaka will be Manchester United’s second signing of the summer after Swansea winger Daniel James, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presses on with addressing the problem areas in the squad. It is expected that he will take over full time right back duties from Ashley Young, who has come under severe criticism for a number of below par performances in 2018/19.

A centre back, centre midfielder and striker are touted to be the club’s next priority signings.

