Reports: Neymar interested in Barcelona return but offered to another club by father

Neymar has his sights set on a return to Barcelona but his father has other ideas and has offered him to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as well.

Diario Gol reports that the star forward is unhappy at PSG and wants to engineer a return to Barcelona in this transfer window. However, there has been a fair amount of back and forth regarding the deal so far.

Reports emerged a few days ago that Neymar had verbally agreed to a 5-year deal with the Catalan club and also accepted their demands – namely, to publicly ask for a transfer, withdraw the ongoing lawsuit between him and the club and accept a massive pay cut.

However, conflicting reports emerged from the Barcelona camp that while they were aware of the player’s interest in re-joining them, the club itself hadn’t held any negotiations with PSG yet.

In this climate of uncertainty, the report from Diario Gol states that Neymar’s father has been in touch with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in a hope of securing a big money move to Barcelona’s arch rivals.

The report states that Perez is also interested in the transfer and that Real Madrid’s involvement in the picture may sky rocket the transfer fees and wages involved – which was precisely Neymar’s father’s intentions.

The player looks likely to leave PSG, but which club he would end up joining in Spain remains unknown.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5: Real Madrid may realistically get involved in this transfer as Neymar has been a long term target of Florentino Perez.