Reports: Premier League golden boot winner agrees to replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Arsenal striker and Premier League golden boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is interested in a move to Manchester United to replace the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

The Sun reports, via Tuttosport, that the Arsenal forward has ‘said yes’ to a move to arch rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

If the move goes through, Aubameyang will be brought in as a replacement for wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku – who is being pursued by new Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that the purchase of Aubameyang could inspire a similar effect that the Robin van Persie move did in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of the club.

However, the report states that a move for the striker, who finished joint Premier League golden boot winner alongside Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the 2018/19 season, will only go thorugh upon Lukaku’s exit.

Inter Milan are said to have made a 2 year loan plus mandatory purchase offer bid for the Belgian that Manchester United have already shot down and it remains to be seen if the Italian club will come back with an improved bid that matches Ed Woodward’s valuation of the player.

United are said to want upwards of £70 million in cash for the striker.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; It remains to be seen if Arsenal will sell to Manchester United again after the Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez deals.