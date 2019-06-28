Reports: Juventus reach agreement for club legend to return

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly set to welcome back goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon after leaving Paris Saint Germain this June, as a free agent. The Italian is expected to stay at the club for a single season, prior to considering retirement.

It is Romeo Agresti, a journalist for Goal, who reports that the Bianconeris have reached an agreement with the former FIFA World Cup winner on a one-year contract. According to the Italian reporter, Buffon will earn a salary of €1.5million plus some bonuses as well.

Ce=heck out Agresti’s tweet right here:

Juventus have reached an agreement with Gianluigi Buffon on a 1-year contract. He’ll earn €1.5m + bonuses 🇮🇹⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/30fCJRwt0u — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) June 28, 2019

Buffon had a mediocre 2018-19 season, making only 25 appearances for the Parisians and keeping just nine clean sheets. The former World Cup winner is understandably past his prime but is yet to think about hanging up his boots. He bid adieu to PSG this May, after completing a whole season with them. He also won the 2018-19 Ligue 1 trophy with the French mavericks.

One of the most decorated goalkeepers in World Football, Buffon has won nine Serie A titles, one Serie B title, five Coppa Italia titles, six Supercoppa Italiana cups, one Ligue 1 title and one French Super Cup and last but not the least, the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy. However, he is yet to win the Champions League trophy which eluded him yet again last season as PSG exited the tournament in round-of-16.

If he makes that expected return to Juventus, he will have one final shot at the European Cup and thereby cement his place among the other legends of the Italian club.