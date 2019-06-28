Reports: Pep Guardiola ready to sacrifice Manchester City player to sign Juventus star

Manchester City are keen on the signing of Juventus star and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo and according to reports, they have approached the Serie A club with a deal that would see Danilo join them in exchange for Cancelo.

It is Calciomercato that reports that Cancelo is highly linked with a Juventus exit this summer and that the Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in the former Valencia star.

Cancelo was one of the most important players for Juventus last season, featuring in 33 appearances for the Bianconeris across various competitions as their right-back. He also scored a goal and recorded 8 assists, four of which was done for Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals.

Meanwhile, Danilo rarely featured for Manchester City last season and has been a target for Inter Milan this summer. Premilinary reports suggest that Juventus, however, are not interested in signing the right-back and so they will not entertain a swap deal involving him for Cancelo.

Calciomercato further reports that the Bianconeris want at least €60million hard cash for Cancelo. Meanwhile, they are also in immense pressure to offload the Portuguese player before the 1st of July, so as to balance their books and avoid a FIFA intervention for breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.