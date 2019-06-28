Reports: Matthijs de Ligt’s contract details at Juventus reveal massive release clause

According to various sources, Serie A giants Juventus have apparently agreed on terms with AFC Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutch star all set to join the club in the days to come. Juventus have even added a huge €150million release clause into his contract, as per the reports.

Earlier on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano, a football journalist for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato reported that Juventus will sign de Ligt on an initial contract of five years, bound to last until June 2024. He also added that the 19-year-old will earn around €12million per season at the Italian club – €8million as salary and the remaining as add-ons and bonuses.

Check out Romano’s tweet right here:

Juventus have agreement with de Ligt for his contract: 2024, €12M/season [add ons included, precisely €8M + add ons]. There will be a release clause into his contract with Juve (around €150M). Juve will now start talks with Ajax. PSG still in the race.#transfers #Juve 🔴🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

The Italian reporter has also established that the Bianconeris have included a massive €150million release clause into the contract drawn for de Ligt, in order to ward off any future interest on the star by other European clubs.

He further claims that Juventus will now start their final talks with de Ligt’s current employers Ajax, in a bid to finalise the deal. The centre-back is valued at about €70million, but Ajax may ask for more than €80million, according to reports.

Matthijs de Ligt had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign with Ajax and was also the team captain, leading them to a domestic double (Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup) in the Netherlands. He also helped the Dutch side progress until the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, defeating the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus along their way.