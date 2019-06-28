Reports: Contract details of Portuguese wonderkid at Atletico Madrid revealed

Portuguese star Joao Felix is well on his way to join Atletico Madrid, after Benfica announced that the La Liga side has triggered the 19-year-old’s release clause by offering €126million as transfer fees. It is also being revealed that Felix could earn as much as €3.5million per season at the Spanish club.

Benfica is yet to accept Atletico Madrid’s €126million offer for Felix, but Goal understands that the Portuguese club will agree to the deal soon and Felix will join the Spanish club in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Goal has also revealed that Felix is all set to sign a five-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano and that he will earn about €3.5million per year plus bonuses as salary. According to the English news agency, Atletico have also slapped a €250million (£225million) release clause into the deal – the biggest release clause for any Atletico player till date.

Felix will become the most expensive signing in the history of Los Rojiblancos, when Benfica gives him the all-clear to move this summer. As per various sources, the move will happen on or before July 4, just three days before Atletico’s pre-season assignments begin.

The 19-year-old had a brilliant 2018-19 campaign with Benfica as helped them win the Primeira Liga title with several clinical performances. He also led the Portuguese side to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Overall, he made 43 appearances for the club last season, scoring 15 times in 26 league games.