Tottenham’s €45m Ndombele offer rejected, claims Lyon president

Media reports have claimed Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele is close to joining Tottenham, but Jean-Michel Aulas insists no deal has been struck.

Tottenham had an opening offer of €45million for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele rejected, according to the Ligue 1 club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas.

France international Ndombele has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe after two impressive seasons with Lyon.

Spurs appeared to have moved to the front of the queue for the 22-year-old, with media reports even going as far as claiming Ndombele visited the club’s training ground and agreed terms.

Rumours had suggested a €65m deal was close to being concluded between the two clubs, but Aulas has rubbished those stories, adamant Spurs are yet to meet the asking price.

“If I wait eight more days it [the asking price] will be €80m,” Aulas told RMC Sport.

“Tottenham made a first offer at €45m and we spoke since then, but I can assure you there’s nothing done.

“We’re not in a hurry. Tanguy demonstrated his qualities in the French national team. He’s one of our best players.

“How much is he worth? I can’t say, but definitely more than €45m.”