Chelsea Football Club have been restricted from making any new signings during the next two transfer windows. The Blues were found to be in breach of FIFA rules, with the footballing authority handing them a strict punishment. Despite that, they have managed to sign a player.



It has been confirmed that the permanent signing of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid has been completed. The Croat World Cup runner-up joins the Blues on a permanent deal and a five-year contract after spending the 2018/19 season on loan.

A club statement from Real Madrid reads – “The club wants to thank Kovacic for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behavior, and wishes him good luck in his new stage.”

Kovacic joined the Blues from Real Madrid on an initial loan deal last summer, with Thibaut Courtois heading the other way. The central midfielder was integral to Maurizio Sarri’s plans in the first half of the season and lined up left of Jorginho.

The 25-year-old played fifty-one times last season, with thirty-two of those appearances coming in the Premier League itself. Despite those high numbers, he was replaced in the team during the latter half of the season by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea’s move for Kovacic came as a loophole in their overarching transfer ban. The Blues were able to buy the Croat due to him already being registered with them last season.