Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus last summer and has performed brilliantly since then. The Portuguese star has lifted the Bianconeri to another level, with several players willing to join the team to play with him. And that is said to be the case for one star defender, who rejected Barcelona to play with Ronaldo himself.

According to Calciomercato, Matthijs de Ligt rejected Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. The report suggests that linking up with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner proved to be too good to turn down for the Dutchman in the end.

“I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played soccer in the garden. Especially during the period when he played at Manchester United. Even my first football shirt was his,” De Ligt had previously said, as per Calciomercato.

Meanwhile, another major reason for the Ajax star to choose Juventus over the likes of Barcelona is due to a release clause being inserted in his contract. According to rumours, De Ligt will have a €150 Million clause in his deal, which means that the youngster effectively has his future in his own hands. PSG were unable to match the same offer, with buyout clauses being illegal in French football.

De Ligt is now expected to put pen to paper on a five-year-deal, before linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co in Turin.