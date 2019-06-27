Reports: Manchester United to target Premier League star after Wan-Bissaka signing

Manchester United have had a shift in their transfer policy, with the club now focusing on young players with immense potential. Daniel James has already signed while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on his way for a medical. And United have already identified their next transfer target.

According to BBC, Manchester United will shift their focus on signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United, once they wrap up the deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Manchester United have already completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea so far, while Wan-Bissaka is expected to seal a move shortly.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival has seen a shift in the club’s transfer policy, with the Red Devils now targetting young players with high potential. Meanwhile, the club has so far distanced themselves from any big players. Nevertheless, they continue to be linked with several, including Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti.

While Manchester United fans are expecting several new arrivals, a few first-team players are bound to leave as well. Among them is Romelu Lukaku, who is linked with a move to Italian giants Inter Milan. Paul Pogba, on the other hand, continues to be linked with both Juventus and Real Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester United have shed their approach of targetting the ‘big names’ and instead have started focusing on brining in young players. Sean Longstaff is one of the names on their list, after impressing in his debut season with Newcastle United.

Getting the player to move to Old Trafford won’t be a problem. However, agreeing a deal with the Magpies might be a problem, especially with a new manager coming in.