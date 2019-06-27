Reports: New Liverpool signing Sepp van der Berg flown in secrecy to complete move

Liverpool have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window in 17-year-old Dutchman Sepp van der Berg. The Reds had to fend off interest from some of Europe’s top clubs and even arranged for Van der Berg to be flown in secretly in order to seal his move.

On June 27, Liverpool confirmed the signing of Sepp van der Berg from PEC Zwolle. The 17-year-old joined the Reds in a deal worth one and a half million pounds and is expected to join the youth setup first.

The Champions League winners had to beat the likes of PSV, Ajax, and Bayern Munich for Van der Berg’s signature. Such was the demand for the youngster that the Merseysiders had him flown to England in secrecy for talks!

The Sun reports that the youngster, along with his entourage was ‘flown in secrecy’ to hold talks with the club. That strategy seems to have worked well, with the Reds announcing his arrival earlier today.

The youngster spoke about joining the’ biggest club’ in the world upon signing.

“It’s just an amazing feeling.

“It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited,” he said.

Liverpool start their new Premier League season on August 9 with a tie against the newly-promoted Norwich City.