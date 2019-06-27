BREAKING: Liverpool complete first signing of the summer

Clubs are moving fast to strengthen their squads this summer. One team which needs little upgrade is Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has a strong squad at his disposal and will only be looking to tweak certain areas. As such, they have now brought in their first signing of the summer.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of youngster Sepp van der Berg from PEC Zwolle. The Dutchman becomes their first new signing of the summer.

Welcome to Liverpool FC, Sepp 🙌 #LFC have agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle for the transfer of Sepp van den Berg 🔴 https://t.co/Mf8uphGrAY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2019

Upon signing his contract, the youngster had this to say:

“It’s just an amazing feeling.

“It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

“I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that.

“Of course, the trainer [Jürgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here,” van der Berg said.

17-year-old Van der Berg made fifteen appearances for PEC Zwolle last season, helping them retain top-flight status. The centre back moves to Liverpool in a deal worth one and a half million pounds.