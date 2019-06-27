BREAKING: Barcelona make former Juventus player their second signing of the transfer window

Barcelona have confirmed that Valencia ‘keeper Neto has joined the club in a release on their social media handles.

Neto, 29, arrives from fellow La Liga side Valencia for whom he made 47 appearances in 2018/19, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 47 goals. The player is the club’s second summer signing after Frenkie de Jong.

He is presumed to serve as the understudy to first choice ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen going forward.

Reports suggest that the deal was agreed in principle as a swap deal which has seen Jasper Cillessen leave the club and head the other way. However, both the deals were conducted separately with a price tag of around €30 million assigned to each ‘keeper in order to aid Barcelona’s FFP efforts.

Neto has alsoplayed for clubs like Juventus, Fiorentina and Athletico Paranaense.

More to follow…