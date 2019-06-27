Reports: Manchester United open talks to sign World Cup winning defender

Manchester United are in the process of rebuilding their squad, after suffering from yet another torrid season. They have already signed Danie James and are close to completing a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And reports suggest that they will go for a French World Cup winner next.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Metro, Manchester United have opened discussions with Barcelona over Samuel Umtiti. The Red Devils have seen other targets snatched away or priced extremely high, and have now identified Umtiti as a solid alternative.

Meanwhile, Barcelona themselves have made an enquiry over Victor Lindelof, who they see as a Matthijs de Ligt alternate. Nevertheless, both the clubs have refused to negotiate over either player at the moment.

Both Manchester United and Barcelona have been beaten by Juventus in their pursuit of De Ligt, who is now expected to join the Turin club. Meanwhile, United have been priced out of a deal for Harry Maguire, who Leicester City value at £90 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; It is hard to imagine a scenario where Barcelona end up selling Samuel Umtiti without having a replacement ready. And having already missed out on key target Matthijs de Ligt, that seems to be the case here. Umtiti was kept out of the Barcelona team last season due to several injuries but remains a key part of the club.

However, if due to some last minute miracle the Blaugrana are able to seal De Ligt’s signing, Umtiti could become available.