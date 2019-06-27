Reports: Real Madrid superstar wants to join arch rivals after broken relationship with Zidane

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez apparently wants to join Atletico Madrid after his relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has become untenable.

Cadena SER reports that the Colombian star does not see eye to eye with Zidane and that a departure from Real Madrid in the transfer window is inevitable.

However, the player himself is reportedy in no hurry to have his future decided as he is currently participating in Copa America with Colombia, who take on Chile in the quarterfinas.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, want him moved on as soon as possible in order to generate funds to press ahead with their summer overhaul.

Napoli seem very interested in the player, with former coach Carlo Ancelotti keen to work with the attacking midfielder again. Another option that presents itself is Atletico Madrid, who Rodriguez is waiting on according to the report.

Although interest from the Rojiblancos is mitigating, Rodriguez is said to want to continue staying in Madrid and would prefer moving crosstown to Real Madrid’s arch rivals instead of Italy.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; James Rodriguez is not likely to get a move to Atletico Madrid as a transfer from Real Madrid to their cross town rivals wouldn’t be ideal for any party involved. And the last thing Rodriguez needs in his career is further instability.