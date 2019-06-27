Reports: Real Madrid star scouting houses in England ahead of potential Premier League move

Real Madrid star midfielder Isco is so certain of a Premier League switch this summer, that he has already started scouting for houses in England, according to reports. He has also been linked to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal this summer.

Isco had a mediocre outing in the La Liga last season and is likely to not be a part of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans in the next season as well. The arrival of Eden Hazard and the apparent links between Los Blancos and midfielders like Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen has made it clear that Spaniard will no longer be a regular starter in the club, according to Diario Gol.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal are in search of options to reinforce their respective midfields as well and as reported by Diario Gol, Isco is one of their prime targets. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently wary of Paul Pogba leaving the club to join Real Madrid next season, while the same applies to Arsenal who have already lost the likes of Arron Ramsey to

The former Malaga star is also linked to Manchester City as the Sky Blues’ boss Pep Guardiola apparently feels that Spaniard could become the perfect replacement to David Silva, who is due to leave the club at the end of the next season.