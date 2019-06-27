Reports: Serie A star shuts down Real Madrid talk; signs new contract at club

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has reportedly put an end to all rumours linking him with Real Madrid, as he is all set to sign a new deal at the Serie A club that could keep him in Italy for another five years.

It is Fabrizio Romano, football journalist for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato that reports that Ruiz will not join Real Madrid despite several sources linking him with the La Liga giants. He further added that the midfielder has also reached an agreement with Napoli over a new contract for five years, i.e.: until June 2024.

Check out his tweet here:

Fabian Ruiz will not join Real Madrid. Napoli will extend his contract until June 2024, agreement reached. 🇪🇸 #transfers #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

Earlier, it was reported that Los Blancos had lined up Fabian Ruiz as an alternative to Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen, in case both midfielders do not sign for the Santiago Bernabeu outfits this summer. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was reportedly keen on signing the 23-year-old, after evaluating his performances in Italy last season.

Ruiz appeared in 40 games for Napoli and ended his campaign with seven goals and three assists as his side finished as runners-up in the Serie A. He was one of the best performers in the Napoli squad, since joining them from Real Betis at the beginning of the 2018-19 season for a fee of €30million.