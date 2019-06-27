Reports: Frank Lampard instructs Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star within three days

According to reports, Frank Lampard who is all set to become the new manager of Premier League side Chelsea, has given the Blues a time period of three days to close the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Earlier, Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport, The Guardian and Calciomercato had reported that the Premier League club have finalised the signing of Kovacic, who already spent one year with the club on loan from Los Blancos. The estimated transfer fee for the player is deemed to be around €50million, as you can see in the tweet below:

Chelsea are going to buy Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal from Real Madrid. €50M add ons included, total agreement is close now. 🔵 @DiMarzio #CFC #Chelsea #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

Later, it was Marca that reported that Frank Lampard, who is tipped to become the new Chelsea manager, has asked the club to speed up the proceedings and bring in Kovacic at the earliest.

Hence, after Marcos Llorente agreed on terms with Atletico Madrid, Kovacic is close to becoming the second player to leave Real Madrid this summer. Chelsea apparently has been allowed a total of three days to finalize his signing, as their season-long transfer embargo will come into effect on 2019 July 1st.

The former Chelsea star understandably wants the Blues to complete their summer transfers before the ban kicks in. The ban will be lifted only in 2020 July, which means Chelsea will have to undergo an entire season without any new players.