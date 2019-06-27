Reports: Sergio Ramos fires stern warning to Real Madrid over signing party animal star attacker

Real Madrid captain and star defender Sergio Ramos is completely against the signing of Neymar Jr. from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain as he is very much a “party animal” which does not sit well with the club’s discipline, according to him.

The Brazilian superstar is one of the most frequently discussed names at Real Madrid as per various sources, despite him being linked with a reunion with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona. Reports suggest that Neymar is one of the most important names in the wishlist of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez as he wants to partner Eden Hazard with the 26-year-old in attack.

But according to Diario Gol, Sergio Ramos feels that Neymar’s arrival can affect the club’s mentality very badly, as the Brazilian’s fondness for partying could have serious implications on the player himself and for his teammates.

The Real Madrid captain is holidaying with his newlywed Pilar Rubio in the country of Costa Rica but is still an active participant in decision-making as far as the club’s affairs are concerned, according to the Spanish news agency.

Meanwhile, Neymar himself is terribly unsettled at Paris right now, and has been longing for a return to Barcelona since the last week. According to reports, he even met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and requested to let him go, saying he should “never have left home” – indicating his former club.