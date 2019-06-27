Reports: Zinedine Zidane and Eden Hazard decide who Real Madrid’s new right winger should be

Zinedine Zidane and star player Eden Hazard are both of a mind that the right wing position for Real Madrid needs Sadio Mane to fill it, in the face of Gareth Bale’s departure.

Diario Gol reports that the French coach and the Belgian star are in concurrence that the right wing spot in Real Madrid’s team needs reinforcement in the summer transfer window.

Despite Gareth Bale’s insistence that he wants to stay at the club, Zidane has urged Florentino Perez to sell him and look to Liverpool’s Sadio Mane to complete the team’s attacking trident.

Zidane views Eden Hazard as the first choice down the left with, with Vinicius and Rogrygo as substitutes. Karim Benzema and Luka Jovic will battle it out for the central berth.

The right wing position is currently occupied by Bale but on the face of his departure, will need reinforcement. The report claims that Hazard is also on board with Zidane’s choice and thinks Sadio Mane will be an apt choice.

However, Liverpool are demanding €180 million for the player – a sum that Florentino Perez can’t commit to currently unless he clears out the deadwood in the squad first.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Mane has been linked with Real Madrid for some time now but with the Spanish club already splashing the cash on a number of players, the move doesn’t appear likely.