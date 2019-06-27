Reports: Serie A giants to make €70 million offer for misfiring Manchester United attacker

Inter Milan have apparently launched their biggest bid yet for Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, with the Serie A giants offering up to €70million for the attacker as per various sources.

Fabrizio Romano a football journalist for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato reports that the Nerazzurri are ready to pay €70million for the former Everton player, though they have requested a time frame of three years to complete the transaction.

The deal has been broken down into two parts – a €10million fee to loan him out for two seasons and another €60million to be paid as part of the buy clause inserted in the deal. The buy clause will be triggered after the two-year loan period.

Check out Romano’s tweet below:

Inter are going to make the first official bid to Man United for Romelu Lukaku. €10M for 2-years loan, €60M as OBLIGATION to buy clause. It would be €70M paid in three years. Talks ongoing with Manchester United,… https://t.co/q0Ike25LKy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has not impressed much at Manchester United, ever since he joined them from Everton in 2017 for a fee of €84.7million. His dip in form proved fatal for the Red Devils as they slumped to sixth place in the 2018-19 Premier League, also causing them to lose out on Champions League qualification for next season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hence looking offload the misfiring attacker, but also wanted to recoup at least a major portion of the money they have spent on him till date. They had hence rejected Inter Milan’s previous offer of a swap move and made it clear that only hard cash was acceptable in the case of Lukaku’s transfer.