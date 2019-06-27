Golden Boy winner reveals he ‘wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’ as Juventus transfer looms

According to reports from various sources, Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt is close to a move to Italy, where he will join Serie A champions Juventus this summer. Ahead of the impending move, de Ligt has given fans an insight into how he ‘wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo’ when he was young.

“During the season, at the club, and during the various competitions, you really do not have time to reflect. But there are times when I realise that this is not normal,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with Dutch publication Voetbal International.

He further added: “Like recently, when I dined with my football friends from the past. Adidas organised that dinner. There were also childhood friends and we started reminiscing. We remembered how I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when we played football in the garden.”

“That was especially during his time when he played for Manchester United. I also had his football shirt. That dinner was right after the [Champions League 2018-19 quarter-finals] games with Juventus, in which I had to play against Ronaldo himself, something that is really special,” he concluded.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the 19-year-old Dutch centre-back is currently holidaying at the Bahamas with his partner AnneKee Molenaar. The Spanish news agency further reports that he will soon arrive at a final decision regarding where to play next summer.

Quotes via AS.