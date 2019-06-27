Reports: €80 million worth Real Madrid superstar targeted as replacement for Premier League legend

Premier League champions Manchester City are keen on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to reports. It is also being established that Pep Guardiola the boss of the Sky Blues, sees the Spaniard as a replacement for David Silva, who is set to leave the club after one more season.

Marca reports that Isco’s situation at Real Madrid is not really secure, as the Spaniard is not really a part of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season. Zidane has already lined up a few midfield targets for this summer – such as Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen and so on – and they will effectively replace Isco’s role in the centre midfield once they sign for the club.

Due to the above reason, it is also likely that the Frenchman will offload the midfielder this summer, in an attempt to recoup some of the money they spent so far in the form of transfer fees.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in need of new midfielders to replace the legendary David Silva, while the likes of Fernandinho are also set to leave the club soon. They have already reached an agreement of sorts with Atletico Madrid for their midfielder Rodri, but Rodri is more of a defensive midfielder and can only succeed Fernandinho at the club.

They hence need another attacking midfielder to replace Silva and according to Marca, Isco fits well in their plans.

David Silva has already announced that the upcoming 2019-20 season will be his tenth and final year with the club and that he will be moving away at the end of the season.

Real Madrid currently value Isco at a price range of €80million, but according to the Spanish news agency, Manchester City are yet to make an offer despite the interest in him.