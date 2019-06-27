Reports: Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join his next club after PSG in 2021

Kylian Mbappe wants to play under Zinedine Zidane and has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in 2021 – a year before his current PSG contract runs down.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid view the player as an important acquisition to secure their dominance in Spain and have, thus far, been the club to show most interest in him after he expressed his desire to leave PSG at the end of the 2018/19 season.

However, with Neymar one leg out of the door at the club in his bid to rejoin Barcelona, it is understood that PSG will not entertain any offers for the French World Cup winner this transfer window.

The report states that Mbappe is tempted by the allure of playing under Zinedine Zidane, his childhood idol, and has agreed to move to Real Madrid in 2021 – a year before his contract at the Paris club runs down.

France World Cup stars get championship rings

That would serve to force PSG’s hand to sell him on the cheap, as the report suggests that they would demand anywhere from €300 to 400 million for the player currently.

As things stand however, Real Madrid seem content to wait it out in the confidence that the player has agreed to a move and will turn down PSG’s new contract offer – if offered – in order to join them in 2021.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Persuading a player to reject a new contract and pushing through a move on the cheap a year before he can join them for free seems to be Real Madrid’s modus operandi. Could be an element of truth to this report.