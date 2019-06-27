Reports: Zinedine Zidane’s reaction to Neymar choosing Barcelona return over Real Madrid move from PSG

It has been reported that Neymar is in favour of a Barcelona return this summer, after he made it clear that he would like to leave his current club Paris Saint Germain. The new reports have also dismissed the claims that Neymar would join Real Madrid soon, much to the disappointment of Zinedine Zidane and co.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had previously tried to sign the Brazilian, in a bid to unite him and Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu. In an interview in May, Neymar had also claimed that it would be great if Hazard is to partner him at the same team.

The above developments led to Los Blancos manager Zidane hoping for the 27-year-old’s transfer, according to Diario Gol.

It did not take long for things to change altogether, as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez started coaxing their former teammate to rejoin them at the Camp Nou. In another interview in June, Neymar even indicated that he could move back to Barcelona, saying that he should have never left the Catalans in the first place.

Diario Gol reports that the Real Madrid camp is also aware of Neymar’s reunion plans with Messi and co. President Perez recently informed this to Zidane, who requested the club to no longer pursue the player, according to the Spanish news agency.

Zidane is keen to execute a massive squad overhaul at the club this summer and he has already signed a host of players this summer. Luka Jovic (from Eintracht Frankfurt), Eden Hazard (from Chelsea), Ferland Mendy (from Lyon), Eder Militao (from Porto) and Rodrygo Goes (from Santos) will all wear the iconic white Madrid shirt now, starting next season.