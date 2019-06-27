Chelsea’s Dasilva joins Bristol City on permanent deal

Having impressed on loan at Bristol City last term, Jay Dasilva is returning on a permanent contract from Chelsea.

Chelsea have allowed young full-back Jay Dasilva to join Bristol City on a permanent deal following a loan spell at Ashton Gate.

Dasilva spent the 2018-19 campaign at City, making 32 appearances and impressing on the left side of defence.

His performances helped him earn international recognition with the England Under-21s, winning a spot in their squad for the European Under-21 Championship in Italy, with the Young Lions failing to get out of the group.

It had been suggested Dasilva was in line to be given an opportunity to impress in Chelsea’s first team in pre-season, particularly given their transfer ban and likely appointment of Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri’s successor.

But the Blues have allowed the 21-year-old to depart for good, signing a four-year deal.