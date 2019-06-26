Reports: Juventus open talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid teammate for €80m

Juventus under Maurizio Sarri mean business, and they mean transfer business too, as the Bianconeri seem to be linked with a number of major stars.

Calcio Mercato are now reporting that the Italian giants have opened talks with Real Madrid for a possible transfer of Isco to Turin.

Isco has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu following reports of unrest between him and manager Zinedine Zidane due to a lack of playing time for the Spaniard.

As a result, clubs have been put on high alert, but Real Madrid want the right price for one of their star midfielders.

The report claims that Juve can spend up to €80m on Isco in order to bring him in, but it remains to be seen whether that amount will be enough or not.

Real have spent big in this transfer window themselves, signing Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard among others, and a number of their players are expected to leave in order to make way for the arrivals.

Having spent time with Isco at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo may well turn out to be a major part in making sure this huge move is completed in the summer window.