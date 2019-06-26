Reports: Real Madrid close to landing Ajax star instead of Paul Pogba

Real Madrid might slowly be coming to the conclusion that signing Paul Pogba may be beyond them in this transfer window. As a result, they have a backup in mind.

Diario Gol are reporting that Pogba to Madrid could become difficult because of Manchester United’s lack of interest in selling, as well as the huge transfer fees demanded.

Pogba’s former coaches support Real Madrid move

Moreover, Pogba is flirting with Juventus over a possible return too, so the suspense might prove to be a worry Los Blancos can do without.

As a result, the club are confident of signing Donny Van de Beek from Ajax instead, who impressed one and all with his performances last season for the Dutch giants.

Along with Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, Van de Beek was one of several other Ajax players who was at his best last season, and could move to Madrid in place of Pogba.

The duo play in midfield, but the Dutch option would be much cheaper for Real Madrid, with a fee of around 70 million euros deemed to be enough per the report.

Most importantly however, the report suggests that this would be a sure-shot transfer if the club goes for it, also going to the extent of calling it a “closed” deal.