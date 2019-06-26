BREAKING: Manchester United reach £50m agreement for second summer signing

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign one of their long-time transfer targets in what is a major boost to the hopes of the club.

Multiple reports are suggesting that Crystal Palace have agreed a £50m transfer fee with United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with a medical to be completed.

BREAKING: Man Utd have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth £50m. 21yo likely to travel north imminently for medical & to sign long-term contract on £80/90kpw (up from £10kpw). #MUFC retain 25% sell on clause for Wilfried Zaha #CPFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 26, 2019

It is being reported that the 21-year-old is likely to travel to Manchester for his medical and sign a long-term contract with the Red Devils.

Also, it is pertinent to note that United retain a 25% sell on clause for their former star Wilfried Zaha, who is currently playing at Crystal Palace himself.

It is a huge deal for United, considering they needed a player to fill in at right-back following a dismal end to the season for Ashley Young.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to bring much needed pace and defensive solidity to the backline and help push the club forward to success.