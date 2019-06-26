Reports: Arsenal enter £45m race to sign Real Madrid star as Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal have decided to enter the transfer battle for one of Real Madrid’s most promising youngsters. Tottenham Hotspur haven’t conceded yet, but their North London rivals seem keen too.

AS are reporting that Dani Ceballos is on the move this summer, after failing to make it into Zinedine Zidane’s preference list for starting football games.

What has Zinedine Zidane changed since returning to Real Madrid?

As a result, the club isn’t expected to hinder his movement in the market, provided the right price presents itself to Los Blancos.

Tottenham Hotspur were reported to have been very interested in signing the midfield player, but will now have to do battle with city rivals Arsenal, who have entered the fray.

The battle is on, and it could result in either club paying as much as £45m to sign Ceballos, who made just 13 starts in La Liga in the previous campaign.

Spurs have also been linked with a big-money move for Tanguy Ndombele, so it remains to be seen how much cash the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019 finalists will actually be willing to pay.

With Mesut Ozil expected to leave the Gunners for the right offer in the summer, perhaps Ceballos can play the advanced midfielder role that would help the Premier League giants score even more goals next season.