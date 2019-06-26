Reports: Juventus legend to return to club and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus fans might have a glorious return for one of their former greats, as reports from Sky Sport Italia seem to suggest.

It is being reported that Gianluigi Buffon could make a grand return to Turin, in order to be used as a backup to current custodian Wojciech Szczesny.

Gigi Buffon is ready to come back to Juventus! He’d be the 2nd GK for next season as backup of Szczesny. The agreement is so close, he’ll sign soon. ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #Juventus #transfers #Buffon — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2019

It also seems to suggest that the agreement is so close, that the veteran will sign soon.

Buffon played at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, but despite making numerous appearances, was unable to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) crown.

The UCL trophy has eluded the Italian through his incredible career, and that appears to be one of the reasons he is still playing, and with the firepower of Cristiano Ronaldo and possibly even Matthijs De Ligt, that dream could finally be realised.

The 41-year-old is one of the legends of the game, and has represented his country since 1997, winning the prestigious FIFA World Cup back in 2006.

More than 500 appearances for Juventus as well along the way, and those might just increase if the transfer goes through.