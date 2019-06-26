Reports: Mid table La Liga side considering audacious move for Champions League winner

La Liga club Real Betis are apparently considering the signing of Liverpool’s Champions League hero Divock Origi this summer, according to reports. Origi’s goals in the semi-finals and finals played a vital role in the Reds lifting their sixth Champions League title.

The former LOSC Lille forward impressed under Jurgen Klopp last season, thanks to his new role as a big-impact substitute as opposed to being a second striker during the first few years of his Liverpool career. Origi scored a crucial brace against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals in May, helping Liverpool to a shock 4-0 win after they lost the first leg 3-0. With the score now at 4-3 on aggregate in their favour, Origi’s goals understandably played a crucial role in the Reds qualifying to the finals.

He also went on to score in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Tottenham in the finals of the competition. As a result, Liverpool lifted their first European Cup after a gap of fourteen long years and Origi got himself a new contract at Anfield by virtue of his performance.

However, it is Metro that reports that Real Betis are interested in the signing of the Belgian striker this summer. The 24-year-old is entering the final twelve months of his current contract at Liverpool and could consider a move away from the club this summer, according to reports.

The two big drawbacks faced by Betis are Origi’s wages – currently at £45,000 per week, it is hard for the mid-table La Liga club to maintain a player with such a big pay demand. Secondly, Betis will not be playing in the Champions League and quite understandably, the Belgian may want to continue to play in the European competition.