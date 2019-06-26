Reports: Barcelona enquire about Manchester United defender as Matthijs de Ligt alternative

Barcelona have reportedly enquired with the English Premier League club about the possibility of signing Victor Lindelof as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.

The Catalan club were touted to be favourites to land the Dutch centre back but better monetary offers from the likes of PSG, Manchester United and Juventus ended up turning the player’s head.

As it stands, he is reportedly on the cusp of a move to Juventus despite Barcelona’s last ditch attempt to send Gerard Pique as an emissary to try and convince him to sign for the La Liga champions.

However, the club has decided to press on with transfer business and have enquired with Manchester United about the sale of Victor Lindelof. Although the report states that the English club have no intention of letting the Swedish centre back leave and have brushed off Barcelona’s advances repeatedly.

Barcelona were apparently impressed with his performance against them when the two clubs faced off in the Champions League last season.

However, with 4 centre backs on the books in Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo, it remains to be seen who will make way for Lindelof’s arrival – should the move go through.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 0/5; One of Manchester United’s problem position is centre back. There is no way they allow their only decent player in that position to leave.