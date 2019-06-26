Reports: PSG targeting Barcelona star to replace outgoing former Barcelona player

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has an uncertain future at the Spanish club and now, according to reports, it appears that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain are willing to replace the outgoing Dani Alves with the Portuguese star.

Earlier last week, Alves announced his departure from PSG after playing two seasons with them. The former Barcelona and Juventus man also won the Ligue 1 with them in 2018-19, taking his overall trophy tally to 36 – a world record.

According to various sources, backup right-back Thomas Meunier also could leave the club, thanks to the huge interest in him from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United. In such a situation, Thomas Tuchel the Parisians’ manager believes that he needs to find a new right-back at the earliest and promptly set his sights on Semedo, according to Don Balon.

Semedo had a poor 2018-19 campaign with Barcelona, despite winning the La Liga with them for a second consecutive time. He did make 46 appearances for the Catalans but most of it was from the bench as a substitute to Sergi Roberto the right-back generally preferred more by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde.

As a result, Semedo has reportedly been unsettled in Spain, as per the Spanish news agency.

The former Benfica star is currently valued at €40million, about €5million more than what Barcelona paid for him when he joined the club in 2017.