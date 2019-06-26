Reports: Manchester United demand hard cash only as star player’s agent meets with buying club

According to reports, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is all set for a summer transfer as his agent Federico Pastorello met with Serie A giants Inter Milan’s representatives recently.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was HLN‘s Premier League correspondent Kristof Terreur and Fabrizio Romano, football journalist for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato that reported that Pastorello who is Lukaku’s agent was apparently at Milan, where he participated in a meeting with the representatives of Inter Milan including their Sporting Director. Romano further reported that the Belgian is wanted by the Nerazzurri but Manchester United are yet to agree on a deal for the striker.

Terreur reported that Lukaku’s agent said that a move, though difficult, can be made to happen as it is a “dream for Inter”. Manchester United reportedly want “hard cash” and not a swap deal, according to the reports.

Lukaku’s agent: “Romelu Lukaku is a dream (for Inter), a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.” Situation as it stands: not a lot of progress. Lukaku is still a priority for Inter, but Man United want hard cash, not a swap deal. #mufc pic.twitter.com/XZJh10m1h8 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) June 26, 2019

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello today had a meeting with #Inter sport director in Milano: “Lukaku is a dream and is not easy to realize it… but yes, Inter are trying to get uom. Romelu has expressed his wishes (to leave Man United)” 🔴 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2019

The 26-year-old Belgian arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 for a fee of €84.7million and it is currently being estimated that United want at least €80million to recoup a major part of the money they spent on him so far. However, Inter Milan are understood to be keen on a deal only if he comes at a discounted price, with outgoing Mauro Icardi set to compensate for the remainder of the transfer fee.