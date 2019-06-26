Reports: UCL finalists sign centre midfielder targetted by Real Madrid and Manchester United

Premier League club Tottenham and Ligue 1 team Olympique Lyonnais have apparently reached an agreement over the transfer fee of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. It is being reported that Spurs will pay Lyon a sum of around £65million for the Frenchman – a club record.

It is Sky Sports that reports that both teams have agreed on the price to be paid for the 22-year-old star, who is now all set to sign a five-year deal starting next season, with the 2018-19 Champions League finalists.

The English news agency also understands that the player is due to undergo a medical in London, in the next few days.

Ndombele joined Lyon from Amiens last summer, for a fee of just £7million. But he had a brilliant 2018-19 season with the French side, scoring three goals and making seven assists from 49 appearances across various competitions. He also helped his side to a third-place finish in the Ligue 1 and to the round-of-16 in the Champions League.

Tottenham, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the finals of the Champions League, where they lost to Liverpool and emerged runners-up. Their star midfielder Christian Eriksen is currently being linked with Real Madrid and it is expected that Ndombele would be a worthy replacement at centre midfield.

Ndombele himself had been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United previously, but it now appears that the Spurs have overtaken both teams in the race to sign him. Sky Sports also reports that the player has been interested in a move to London as well, based on what he said in a recent interview.

Speaking to French publication Telefoot last week, he had said: “It’s true that Tottenham are a great team – a big club. They finished fourth in their league, they were finalists in the Champions League.”