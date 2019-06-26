Rumour Has It: Barca eye United’s Lindelof as De Ligt alternative

We round up the front and back pages across Europe as Wednesday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear again.

Defence appears to be an area of interest for LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Despite already boasting centre-backs Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, Barca continue to be linked to Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt.

However, the Blaugrana have contingency plans should they miss out on the 19-year-old sensation.

TOP STORY – LINDELOF BARCA’S PLAN B

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is Barcelona’s alternative to Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The race is hotting up for De Ligt, who is a target for the LaLiga champions, United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona have made enquiries for Victor Lindelof. Manchester United have issued a response.https://t.co/DSzteHbz2F pic.twitter.com/LT0T8NcOBQ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 26, 2019

With uncertainty over De Ligt’s destination, Barca reportedly contacted United over Lindelof but the Red Devils rejected the approach. The 24-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Benfica for €35million in 2017 and the Spanish giants remain confident a deal can be struck.

ROUND-UP

– Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek has emerged as alternative target should Real Madrid miss out on Manchester United star Paul Pogba, according to Marca. Pogba has also been linked to Juventus and Corriere dello Sport claims the Frenchman and the Serie A champions will ask Adidas to intervene in a bid to bring him back to Turin.

– According to Tuttosport, an agreement on salary has been reached between Juventus and De Ligt. Juve are increasingly optimistic a deal will be reached with Ajax.

– Tottenham have not signed a player since 2018 but the Champions League finalists a poised to complete a club-record transfer for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, says the Telegraph. A £55m transfer is set to be finalised, with Spurs also closing in on Leeds winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.

– Marca says Barcelona are preparing for lengthy negotiations as they try to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain following his €222milllion move in 2017.

– Premier League championsand rivalswill battle it out forcentre-back, who is rated at £65m, Sky Sports reports.

– AC Milan are confident of signing Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Milan want to reunite Torreira with former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo on an initial two-year deal with the option of a permanent €30m transfer. France Football also says the Rossoneri are also a possible destination for Lyon captain Nabil Fekir.

– Manchester United are considering a move for Sevilla’s Wissam Ben Yedder should Romelu Lukaku join Inter, according to France Football.