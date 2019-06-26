Reports: Jose Mourinho wants one Real Madrid and two Barcelona players at Newcastle if he takes over

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is all set to put a temporary end to his career as a pundit to make a return to managerial duties. It has been reported that he could assume charge at Premier League club Newcastle United, where he wants a Real Madrid player and two Barcelona stars before next season.

It is Diario Gol that reports that Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Barcelona winger Malcom and defender Thomas Vermaelen are the three players on Mourinho’s wishlist, provided he is to accept the role of manager at Newcastle.

Earlier this week, the Magpies parted ways with former manager Rafael Benitez, who had been their manager since 2016. In the 2016-17 season, he helped them regain promotion to the Premier League by winning the EFL Championship.

He was also able to lead the club to mid-table finishes in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Premier League seasons, before making his decision to step down.

Jose Mourinho meanwhile, was unceremoniously sacked as Manchester United manager in December 2018, after failing to impress in the role. The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager and two-time Champions League winner had since joined sports broadcaster beIN Sports as a football pundit.

Diario Gol reports that Mourinho wants a “different challenge” next season and that he is hence likely to accept a role at Newcastle next season. The 56-year-old is also rumoured to have asked the Premier League club to complete the signings of Casemiro, Malcom and Vermaelen before they appoint him, according to the Spanish news agency.