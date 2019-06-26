Reports: Manchester United could offer biggest ever youth contract to tempt French wonderkid to sign on

Manchester United are interested in the signing of French wonderkid Mathis Rayan Cherki, who plays as an attacking midfielder and a striker for Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. Reports suggest that the Red Devils are also ready to offer him the biggest-ever youth contract at the club, to lure him into signing with them.

Currently aged 15, Cherki is just months away from being eligible for a move within the European Union. On his 16th birthday which falls on 2019 August 17, he will be granted permission to move across Europe for playing football.

Currently regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football for his age-group, several elite European clubs including Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in him, according to the Telegraph.

It is the Telegraph that also reports that Manchester United is interested as well, but according to the English news agency, it is unusual for the Red Devils to get involved in major bidding for scholarship-aged players across Europe, unless they are English youngsters.

However, this time around, the Old Trafford outfits are apparently to ready to break their own tradition and contest for the signature of the French youngster. As Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas is very keen on making Cherki sign for their senior team, it is believed that the Red Devils will have to exceed their own limits and offer him their biggest-ever contract to a scholarship-age player to convince him to come to Manchester next season, first as a scholar and then with a guaranteed professional deal at 17, a year later.