Reports: Barcelona target 300-goal forward as Neymar, Griezmann alternative

In the event Neymar or Antoine Griezmann does not end up at Barcelona in this transfer window, the Catalan club has targetted PSG’s Edinson Cavani as their plan B.

Cavani, 32, has been a goal machine throughout his career, racking up 334 goals in 534 appearances across Serie A and Ligue 1. He also scored 33 goals in the recently conclued 2018/19 season.

Barcelona, which is looking for an attacker to compliment Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front, feels that the Uruguayan could be the ideal plan B if moves for Neymar or Antoine Griezmann don’t work out.

Diario Gol reports that the striker’s attributes, namely his ability to hold up the ball and his aerial prowess, would be a welcome change in Barcelona’s attacking dynamic.

Moreover, the move is touted to be valued at €60 million, which is markedly more economical than the eye-watering sums the club has to shell out for Griezmann and Neymar.

The report also states that the Catalan club could already be locked in secret negotiations with the player’s agent regarding a potential move.

Real Madrid were also touted to be interested in him before Zinedine Zidane took over again.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; While Cavani would be a cheaper alternative to Neymar or Griezmann, he is also quite a bit older. His best days may be behind him.