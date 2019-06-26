Reports: Manchester United open door to Pogba exit provided fellow World Cup winner is included in swap deal

Premier League club Manchester United have apparently agreed with La Liga giants Real Madrid on a transfer deal for Paul Pogba, although on a condition – Los Blancos should part ways with Raphael Varane, who should join United in exchange for the midfielder.

It is Diario Gol that reports that Pogba, who is the most important player on Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s wishlist right now, has been allowed to make the switch this summer. The Frenchman is understandably interested to play with the Spanish side in the Champions League, which would be impossible at Manchester United as they failed to qualify for the tournament this season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently alright with Pogba’s interest to leave as well and is currently on the lookout for more committed players to fill the void that would be formed in the squad when the 26-year-old worth over €150million quits the club.

Meanwhile, he also has his sights set on Raphael Varane the Real Madrid defender, as he wants an upgrade in United’s defence as well. And according to Diario Gol, the Norwegian believes he can arrange a swap deal for Varane by exchanging Pogba for his French compatriot.

Zidane is also open to the idea of offloading the defender, as he has already lined up options like Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and AFC Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt to replace him, according to the Spanish news agency.

Both Pogba and Varane were integral parts of France’s national team in 2018, as they lifted the FIFA World Cup after a gap of twenty long years.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; This is a deal that could happen as Zidane is understood to be okay with letting Varane leave. His exchange would also mean that Real Madrid would get Pogba for a price much lesser than his current value of €150million.