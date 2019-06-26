Two Barcelona stars seal moves away to La Liga and Premier League clubs

Barcelona stars Jasper Cillessen and Andre Gomes have officially left the club on 26th June, as they have sealed moves to La Liga club Valencia and Premier League club Everton respectively.

Both transfers were announced a few hours earlier, as you can see in the tweets posted below. The first tweet is for Cillessen and the second one for Andre Gomes:

Big shoes to fill? No problem for this guy… Surprised? Nou breekt mijn klomp? 😲 pic.twitter.com/mmP7CkN9Qq — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) June 25, 2019

Agreement with @Everton for transfer of André Gomes More info: https://t.co/R8VPTbcGZN pic.twitter.com/zz4jYLELNc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 25, 2019

Former AFC Ajax star Jasper Cillessen joined Barcelona in 2016 for a fee of €13million. Since then, he had been the club’s backup choice as goalkeeper, behind Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. In the 2018-19 season, he made 11 appearances in total across various competitions but failed to impress as he conceded a total of 13 goals, keeping only three clean sheets. Though he is only a secondary choice at Barca, he has been Netherlands’ starting goalkeeper for a few years now and recently led them all the way to the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, Gomes, who is a former Valencia player, joined Barca in 2016 for a fee of €37million. But the Portuguese midfielder failed to live up to expectations despite playing two full seasons with the team. Last year, he was loaned to Everton for €2.25million and in the subsequent 2018-19 season, he scored one goal and made two assists in 29 appearances for the Premier League side.

Everton has now made his loan move permanent, for a fee of €25million plus add-ons as reported by Barcelona’s official website.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Andre Gomes for his dedication and commitment, and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future,” the club said in their official announcement.