Reports: Barcelona star lost Lionel Messi’s respect after using Real Madrid in contract negotiations

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has apparently fallen out of favour with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou, after offering himself to Barca’s direct rivals Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

It is Diario Gol that reports that the Frenchman has been unsettled at the club, also unhappy that Barcelona are trying to offload him before next season. The Catalans are apparently trying to lure in Matthijs de Ligt from AFC Ajax and they are considering the sale of Umtiti and a few other players in order to fund the Dutchman’s move.

Umtiti also did not have a good 2018-19 campaign, as he suffered injuries that kept him away from the team for a greater part of the season. Clement Lenglet who instead got into the Barca starting XI, delivered exceedingly well and that resulted in Umtiti’s benching even after he recovered from his injuries.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner apparently has a playing style that does not suit Barcelona and that is the major reason why his sale is being considered. The 25-year-old, meanwhile, tried to establish that it is not the case and that he wants to stay on with the Blaugranas. When that did not work, he reportedly offered him to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, according to Diario Gol.

The Spanish news agency further reports that Barcelona have become aware of the situation and as per the latest update, Lionel Messi and co. are far from impressed at Umtiti’s actions.

Diario Gol further claims that Umtiti wanted to renew his contract with the Catalans as he feared that his release clause of €60million was within the reach of many European clubs and that he would have to leave once they trigger his release, forcing him to pull out such a trick and involve Los Blancos in his transfer situation.

Meanwhile, the Spanish news agency also says that Real Madrid is very interested in the Frenchman, as the Merengues already have his national teammate – Raphael Varane – in defence. Their manager Zinedine Zidane is also from France and is apparently very aware of Umtiti’s qualities.