Reports: Manchester United interested in player who caused UCL exit two seasons ago

Premier League giants Manchester United want to sign striker Wissam Ben Yedder from La Liga club Sevilla, according to reports. Ben Yedder famously scored two goals against United in the 2017-19 Champions League round-of-16, leading to their elimination from the tournament.

Football Espana reports that Ben Yedder has a release clause of €40million at Sevilla, which United feel they can trigger this summer. It is also being claimed that the Frenchman has already informed his current employees that he is considering a transfer. According to Diario AS, he has also been contacted by Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

It is ABC de Sevilla that cites a report in France Football, saying that Manchester United has an intention to land the striker, especially considering that their current primary forward – Romelu Lukaku – is all set for a summer move to Serie A club Inter Milan. Ben Yedder is hence being considered as a replacement to the departing Belgian.

Football Espana further reports that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a very big fan of the former Toulouse attacker, who arrived at Sevilla from the Ligue 1 club in 2016 for a fee of €9.5million.

Ben Yedder had a good 2018-19 season, finishing his campaign with 30 goals and 11 assists from 53 appearances across various competitions.

The 28-year-old was famously responsible for scoring both goals as Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second-leg match. The first-leg game had ended 0-0 and hence the subsequent defeat caused the Red Devils’ exit from the tournament. It was also Sevilla’s first Champions League quarter-finals qualification for the first time in over 60 years.