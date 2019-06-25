Reports: After Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona star to meet Matthijs de Ligt and convince him to join

Gerard Pique has apparently set up a meet with Matthijs de Ligt as the Ajax star unwinds in the Bahamas, to try and persuade him to join Barcelona.

Francesc Aguilar of Mundo Deportivo tweets that Barcelona defensive stalwart Gerard Pique is travelling to the Bahamas specifically to meet with Matthijs de Ligt in an attempt to convince the youngster to join.

La cita de Piqué y De Ligt en las Bahamas va mucho más allá del morbo y la curiosidad. Gerard puede ser clave en la evolución del tema del holandés porque Matthijs tenía entendido que Piqué no le quería en el Barça. Ahora sabrá de primera mano que no es así, se supone. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) June 25, 2019

De Ligt, who played a starring role in Ajax’s run to the semifinals of the Champions League and guided Netherlands to the UEFA Nations Cup finals, was told by Cristiano Ronaldo to join Juventus after the match.

As a result, reports suggest that de Ligt has indeed looked Turin-bound of late.

Barcelona, however, are not ready to throw in the towel yet as they send their premier defender as an emissary to convince the young centre back to join the Catalan club.

It was rumoured that one of the reasons why de Ligt is leading away from a move to Barcelona has to do with the lack of playing time that he may contend with should he move there. However, the tweet states that Pique is travelling to meet him precisely to convince him of the opposite.

However with PSG and Juventus ready to throw the big bucks at de Ligt, it remains to be seen which club he will eventually join.